Two people charged related to Bryce Hall investigation
Bryce Hall pictured in this police handout, Aug. 11, 2017 (Windsor Police)
CTV Windsor
Published Friday, October 19, 2018 4:57PM EDT
Two people are being charged after the body of Bryce Hall was uncovered in Amherstburg last month.
Windsor police are charging 40-year-old Maureen Mooney and 34-year-old Mark Banton, both of Windsor, with improper or indecent inference with a dead body.
Mooney was arrested Thursday around 4 p.m. in the 400 block of Wyandotte Street West.
Banton was charged while already in custody on another matter.
Police are searching for a third suspect tied to the investigation, 35-year-old Krystal Allaire from Midland.
She's wanted on the same charge.