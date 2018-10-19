

Two people are being charged after the body of Bryce Hall was uncovered in Amherstburg last month.

Windsor police are charging 40-year-old Maureen Mooney and 34-year-old Mark Banton, both of Windsor, with improper or indecent inference with a dead body.

Mooney was arrested Thursday around 4 p.m. in the 400 block of Wyandotte Street West.

Banton was charged while already in custody on another matter.

Police are searching for a third suspect tied to the investigation, 35-year-old Krystal Allaire from Midland.

She's wanted on the same charge.