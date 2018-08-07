

CTV Windsor





Windsor police are investigating a stabbing that happened in the area of Ouellette Avenue and Park Street.

Officers were dispatched to the area on early Monday morning and found a 22-year-old man being treated by paramedics for a stab wound.

He was transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police say their Investigation revealed that the victim observed two males following another male in a threatening manner.

The victim enquired if the person was okay and one of the males pulled out a knife and stabbed the victim, police say.

The two suspects fled the scene and were last seen running south on Ouellette Avenue.

The Major Crime Branch continues to investigate.

Suspect 1 is described as having olive skin and in his early 20s. He is about 5-foot-6, with a medium build. He was wearing a grey and white jump suit.

Suspect 2 also has olive skin and is in his early 20s. He is 5-foot-7, with a medium build. He was wearing shorts and a sweater.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.