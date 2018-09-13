

CTV Windsor





Windsor police say one person has succumbed to their injuries after a multi-vehicle crash on E.C. Row Expressway.

Officers were called to a report of a serious motor vehicle collision on E.C. Row, near Lauzon Parkway on Monday around 12:20 p.m.

Police say there were multiple vehicles involved with serious injuries. The expressway was immediately closed in both directions between Banwell Road and Lauzon Parkway.

Four vehicles were involved in the collision with a total of six people.

Police say citizens stopped to assist. Windsor Fire/Rescue and EMS attended to the injured parties.

Five people were transported to hospital with injuries ranging from serious to life-threatening.

On Thursday, police learned that a passenger in one of the involved vehicles succumbed to their injuries in hospital.

The Windsor Police Accident Reconstruction Unit continues to investigate. Any witnesses that haven't already spoken to police are encouraged to call investigators.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4000, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.