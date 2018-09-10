Three people injured after crash at EC Row and Lauzon Parkway
Emergency crews responded to a crash on E.C. Row near Lauzon Parkway on Monday, Sept. 10, 2018. (Bob Bellacicco / CTV Windsor)
September 10, 2018
September 10, 2018
Windsor police say three people were taken to hospital after a multi-vehicle crash on E.C. Row Expressway.
Both eastbound and westbound lanes of EC Row are closed between Banwell Road and Lauzon Parkway.
Police say three people were transported to hospital with injures ranging from serious to life-threatening.
EC Row is expected to be closed between Banwell and Lauzon Parkway for several hours as accident reconstruction investigates.
Police are asking motorists to avoid the area.