

The Associated Press





LANSING, Mich. - Republicans who control the Michigan House are proposing to prohibit the state from spending money on a new bridge between Windsor and Detroit, even though Canada has been fully reimbursing the state for its expenses.

The change involving the Gordie Howe International Bridge - estimated to cost $5.7 billion - was made by a committee Wednesday and sent to the House.

Critics warn the move could halt work on the bridge, which Canada is paying for entirely. A Republican lawmaker who helped write the transportation budget denies work on the bridge would stop and says he just wants more transparency about spending.

Budget plans proposed by the Republican-led Senate and Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer would not include new restrictions against bridge work.

The Michigan Department of Transportation said the bridge is broadly supported across the state and it was confident lawmakers were aware of that.

The bridge over the Detroit River is expected open in 2024.

Statement emphasizes bridge support

Jeff Cranson, the communications director for the Michigan Department of Transporation has released a statement on the decision.

It reads, "Canada, through the Windsor Detroit Bridge Authority, is financing the Gordie Howe International Bridge because of the vital benefits it will provide to the flow of commerce between the two countries.

"The project enjoys broad support from job providers and labor leaders across Michigan, and we are confident lawmakers know that."