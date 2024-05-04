WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Teen charged in connection with armed robbery

    Windsor Police Service Headquarters in Windsor, Ont., on Wednesday, May 2, 2022. (Chris Campbell/CTV News Windsor) Windsor Police Service Headquarters in Windsor, Ont., on Wednesday, May 2, 2022. (Chris Campbell/CTV News Windsor)
    The Windsor Police Service has arrested a 17-year-old boy following an armed robbery in the city’s west end.

    Shortly before 9 p.m. Frida, officers said they responded to a report of an armed robbery at a convenience store in the 1100-block of California Avenue.

    Officers learned that a male suspect allegedly entered the store, brandished a firearm, and demanded money. When the store employee refused to comply, the suspect fled the scene on foot.

    The employee did not sustain any physical injuries.

    After reviewing the store’s surveillance footage, officers were able to locate and arrest the suspect at a nearby residence. The youth, who can’t be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, is charged with robbery with an offensive weapon.

