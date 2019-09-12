

CTV Windsor





A 30-year-old man has been arrested related to an armed robbery and assault in Leamington.

Essex County OPP say the incident took place around 5 p.m. on July 21.

Police say the victim was walking on Emerson Avenue and was approached from behind by the suspect. The suspect allegedly struck the victim with a weapon and demanded money.

On Wednesday, OPP issued a news release asking for help locating the suspect, Elias Chavira-Gonzalez. AM800 News reports he has now been arrested.

Chavira-Gonzalez was wanted on charges of robbery, forcible confinement, uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm and three counts of failing to comply with recognizance.

Any person with information can call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.catchcrooks.com where you may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $2,000.