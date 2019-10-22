WINDSOR -- A Windsor man has pleaded guilty in connection with the murder of a 37-year-old man.

Lamar Day, 29, pleaded guilty to manslaughter in Windsor Superior Court on Oct. 4.

Day and a second man were charged after the body of the victim was found in an apartment at 395 University Ave. E. on Sept. 29, 2018.

Police say the body displayed obvious signs of trauma.

Day will be sentenced on Feb. 3, 2020.

The co-accused in the case, 26-year-old Raheem Washington, was charged with first degree murder, forcible confinement, and numerous charges for breaching conditions.

His case remains before the courts.