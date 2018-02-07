

CTV Windsor





Police have released a picture of a suspect after luggage was stolen from the Via Rail train station in Chatham.

Chatham-Kent police allege a woman exited the train and stole a pink plaid Burberry bag and larger brown suitcase on Saturday.

According to police, the suitcase contained personal items belonging to two other passengers.

Officers flooded the area, but did not locate the woman.

The suspect is described as a white woman with a thin build, blonde hair, about 5 foot 4 and was last seen wearing a blue and black patterned coat with dark pants.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Const. Darcy Lunn at darcyl@chatham-kent.ca or 519-436-6600 extension #85385.

Anonymous callers may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) and may be eligible for a cash reward.