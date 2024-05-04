WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Wallaceburg woman charged with assault

    Chatham-Kent police cruiser in Chatham, Ont., on Thursday, June 16, 2022. (Submitted to CTV News Windsor) Chatham-Kent police cruiser in Chatham, Ont., on Thursday, June 16, 2022. (Submitted to CTV News Windsor)
    Share

    Chatham-Kent police have charged a woman from Wallaceburg after receiving a call for a domestic dispute early Saturday morning.

    Police said they attended the Forhan Street address around 1:30 a.m.

    Police determined that a man and woman had engaged in a verbal argument which eventually escalated into a physical altercation.

    The woman was subsequently placed under arrest and charged with assault for choking the man, who had sustained visible injuries as result of the altercation, according to police.

    The 40-year-old woman was transported to police headquarters where she was later released with conditions and a future court date.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News