Wallaceburg woman charged with assault

Chatham-Kent police have charged a woman from Wallaceburg after receiving a call for a domestic dispute early Saturday morning.

Police said they attended the Forhan Street address around 1:30 a.m.

Police determined that a man and woman had engaged in a verbal argument which eventually escalated into a physical altercation.

The woman was subsequently placed under arrest and charged with assault for choking the man, who had sustained visible injuries as result of the altercation, according to police.

The 40-year-old woman was transported to police headquarters where she was later released with conditions and a future court date.