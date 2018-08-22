

Windsor Regional Hospital has launched an online Emergency Department wait time clock that lets patients know how long they can expect to wait at either campus before seeing a physician or nurse practitioner.

The system is powered by Oculys Health Infomatics and uses a combination of historic and real-time data to provide patients with estimated wait times.

The data is updated every 10 minutes and changed in real-time according to what is happening in the ED. Using their proprietary algorithms, Oculys is able to ensure 90 per cent accuracy rate.

Previously, WRH had created a “homemade” system that did show wait times but lacked the number of patients being seen, waiting to be seen and the predictive/historical data.

That is the information which patients and our community told us they wanted to see.

“As employees of the hospital we have access to this data 24/7. The question we kept asking ourselves was, ‘how can we share this data with our patients?’ The prEDict system provides all of this information to the patients – our consumer,” said president and CEO David Musyj.

“This new system not only provides relevant data our community wanted to see but also provides predictive data based on historical information on what patients can expect.”

The ED wait time clocks for both the Met and Ouellette Campuses are posted online.