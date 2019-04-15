

CTV Windsor





Land on the Michigan side of the Gordie Howe International Bridge is contaminated.

The Windsor-Detroit Bridge Authority confirms tests have found levels of the carcinogen polyfluoroalkyl substances exceed state guidelines in the soil and groundwater.

The PFAS has been found in the port of entry component on the U.S side of the bridge.

But WDBA spokesperson Mark Butler tells CTV Windsor the levels are not a threat to area’s drinking water, and the discovery will not delay the project.

“Obviously the state of Michigan is doing sampling all over the place and this is not just contamination of properties we own on the U.S. port of entry and the U.S. portion of the bridge, it is elsewhere,” says Butler. “It wasn't because we purchased those properties, they're doing their due diligence, they found some there and they're conducting their mitigation."

Previous testing also found lead and other toxic chemicals at the site.

The new bridge connecting Windsor and Detroit is expected to cost roughly $5.7-billion and be open to traffic by 2024.

Bridging North America's plan for the bridge calls for a six-lane, 2.5-kilometre cable-stayed design, which is touted as the longest cable-stayed bridge in North America.

The construction of the bridge is expected to generate 2,500 jobs and another 1,100 spinoff jobs in retail, accommodation, food service, and other sectors.