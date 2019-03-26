

Ricardo Veneza, CTV Windsor





A new report from Workforce Windsor-Essex says the Gordie Howe International Bridge will create nearly 1,100 spinoff jobs in the region.

The agency released the data during Tuesday’s public information meeting hosted by the Windsor Detroit Bridge Authority at MacKenzie Hall in west Windsor.

The report, titled “Bridging Our Workforce; a guide to jobs related to the Gordie Howe International Bridge, says 1,091 spinoff jobs will be created.

The report outlines 151 occupations that will be required over the identified 36-year project period.

Project Coordinator and Researcher Corey Shenken tells CTV Windsor the results are significant.

“We're definitely pleased to say that there are over a thousand occupations that we've identified.”

Those jobs include 296 in retail and 198 in the accommodation and food service sectors, on both sides of the border.

The spinoff jobs are in addition to the 2,500 jobs expected to be created directly by the building and maintenance of the new bridge.

Shenken anticipates many people will move to Windsor-Essex for the new opportunities.

“I know the catchment area for employment for this project is a 100 kilometre radius so, we're hoping people will see this report, see the induced jobs and maybe come to our community,” says Shenken.

Those in attendance at Tuesday’s meeting also heard people can begin to apply for the jobs through the Workforce Windsor-Essex website.

The new bridge connecting Windsor and Detroit is expected to cost roughly $5.7-billion and be open to traffic by 2024.

Bridging North America's plan for the bridge calls for a six-lane, 2.5-kilometre cable-stayed design, which is touted as the longest cable-stayed bridge in North America.