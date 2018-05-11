

CTV Windsor





Harness racing for the Lakeshore Horse Racing Association will begin August 5, 2018, even though the group hasn't signed onto a new deal.

Member Tom Bain says while other racetracks have signed-on to the 19-year deal -- Lakeshore, Hiawatha and Kawartha remain holdouts to a long term funding agreement.

The existing horse racing partnership funding plan – which expires in three years – remains in effect.

Bain, who is also the Mayor of Lakeshore, remains skeptical over claims from Ontario racing management the new deal will ensure the vitality of racing as he says there's no regional representation on the board.

The Lakeshore group is hoping to reopen negotiations, but will wait until after the provincial election.