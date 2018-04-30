Lakeshore Horse Racing Association members concerned about signing new deal
Ontario's Auditor General will review the Liberals' plan to remove slot machines from the province's racetracks after a motion was passed Thursday, Aug. 30, 2012.
CTV Windsor
Published Monday, April 30, 2018 4:55PM EDT
Last Updated Monday, April 30, 2018 5:05PM EDT
The Lakeshore Horse Racing Association says a new agreement with the province could jeopardize the long-term future of harness racing in this area.
The association refused to sign a 19-year deal with Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation following an emergency meeting Sunday night.
Members say they won't be pressured into signing a deal before Tuesday's deadline.
The $105-million deal would guarantee Leamington $35, 000 for each of the 13 racing cards for the next three years.
Association member Tom Bain says after three years racing would be privatized and handled by a new group - the Ontario Racing Management.
He says it's an offshoot of Woodbine Entertainment Group.
Bain tells CTV News there were too many red flags for members.