The Lakeshore Horse Racing Association says a new agreement with the province could jeopardize the long-term future of harness racing in this area.

The association refused to sign a 19-year deal with Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation following an emergency meeting Sunday night.

Members say they won't be pressured into signing a deal before Tuesday's deadline.

The $105-million deal would guarantee Leamington $35, 000 for each of the 13 racing cards for the next three years.

Association member Tom Bain says after three years racing would be privatized and handled by a new group - the Ontario Racing Management.

He says it's an offshoot of Woodbine Entertainment Group.

Bain tells CTV News there were too many red flags for members.