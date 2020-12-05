WINDSOR, ONT. -- Hotel Dieu Grace Healthcare will report all positive cases of COVID-19 as it continues to test patients and staff members following an outbreak at the hospital.

A news release from HDGH says there have now been 11 confirmed patients and 22 healthcare workers who tested positive for the virus.

“The investigation into the outbreak continues, and in some cases it is difficult to categorically assign these positive results to the outbreak at this time,’ the release stated. “In the interests of transparency, we will be reporting ALL positive results, although they may or may not be related to the outbreak.”

HDGH officials said once the investigation is complete they will make any needed adjustments to results allocated to the outbreak and those associated with community spread.

“We recognize the impact that this situation has on our hospital system. We continue to work very closely with the Windsor Essex-County Health Unit and are keeping our acute care partners updated daily,” the release said. “We remain committed to resolving the outbreak as quickly as is safe to do so.”

HDGH is also pausing all admissions to its inpatient Restorative Care Program. The decision is assessed every 24 hours. All other restrictions continue to be in place.