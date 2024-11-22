WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Canadian Coast Guard Rescue Stations in Ontario close for season

    Canadian Coast Guard boat in Ontario. (Source: Canadian Coast Guard) Canadian Coast Guard boat in Ontario. (Source: Canadian Coast Guard)
    The Canadian Coast Guard's seasonally operated search and rescue stations on the Great Lakes, Georgian Bay, and St. Lawrence River in Ontario are closing for the season.

    They will be closing on the following dates:

    • November 25: Thunder Bay
    • December 2: Tobermory, Meaford, Goderich
    • December 9: Amherstburg, Port Dover, Port Weller, Cobourg, Kingston

    These stations will reopen in spring 2025.

    Officials say rescue boats are designed for open-water use and cannot be operated in ice. Winter search and rescue operations are carried out by both the Canadian and United States Coast Guards using icebreakers and other available vessels in the area, if required. Aircraft from the Department of National Defence and the United States Coast Guard are also involved in search and rescue operations, as necessary.

    Emergencies on the water can be reported 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, toll-free (within Canada) at 1-800-267-7270. If toll-free service is unavailable (within Canada and the Unites States), please dial 613-965-3870.

