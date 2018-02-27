

CTV Windsor





Rural mold makers are getting $100,000 from Ontario's Rural Economic Development RED Program.

The Canadian Association of Mold Makers and the WindsorEssex Economic Development Corporation announced the funding on Tuesday at Crest Mold Technology, one of the many companies that will benefit from the RED Program funding.

“This program will secure the future of our organizations and increase the sophistication and expertise in formalized business strategies, marketing and sales development thereby increasing their ability to expand their organizations and hire more people,” says Jonathon Azzopardi, Chairman Canadian Association of Mold Makers.

It will allow CAMM to present new opportunities to Canadian mold makers that support the industry in rural Ontario.

CAMM has partnered with Harbour Results Inc. (HRI) a consulting firm to deliver the programs.

HRI is an analytics and consulting firm based out of Southfield, Michigan that focuses on improving North American manufacturing.

“We are excited to collaborate with CAMM, the Ministry and WE EDC to provide Canadian mold shops a tool to help improve business performance, develop leadership and ultimately expand their business generating additional jobs for the region,” said Laurie Harbour, president and CEO of Harbour Results, Inc.

The project specifics were presented Tuesday by the firm explaining that CAMM and HRI will coordinate leadership workforce development and productivity improvement assessments, and assist with market and business analysis, for up to 30 rural mold makers.

Funding in the amount of $100K will offset the total project cost of $200K over a one year period of time.

This opportunity through CAMM’s funding partnership with the Ontario Government allows Canadian mold makers and service providers the opportunity to receive benchmarking analytics, strategic meetings, and market intelligence from HRI at a discounted rate.

Participating companies do not have to be CAMM members.