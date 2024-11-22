Windsorites unhappy to see the season’s first snowfall

Thursday morning brought lower temperatures and a light dusting of snow, marking the first of the season.

Most of the snow had melted through the mid-morning, but the temperature stayed chilly.

But how did Windsor feel about it?

“It’s a sudden change and an extremely hard one to be used to,” said Mohammad Ali, a University of Windsor student.

“Especially because I used to live in the UAE (United Arab Emirates) and it’s always around 30 degrees C. It’s always been difficult to adapt to this weather, but we’ll get there eventually.”

Another student expressed his hope for the upcoming winter.

“I hope this, the end of the fall season, doesn’t get much colder than this,” said Tabein Rayhan.

“The winter, I hope it doesn’t snow a lot.”

In CTV Windsor’s online poll, 67 per cent of voters said they were not happy to see snow in Windsor-Essex.

Out of 613 votes, 33 per cent said they were happy.