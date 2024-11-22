$20M in manufacturing investments announced for Windsor

Projects by four manufacturing companies are expected to create 29 new jobs in the Windsor area.

The Ontario government is supporting an investment of $19.8-million by four companies to boost local manufacturing. The province is providing $3.6 million in funding through the Regional Development Program's Southwestern Ontario Development Fund.

The funding was announced on Friday.

“The investments made by Crest Mold Technology Inc., Select Tool Inc., Bears Performance and The Corporation of the City of Windsor will boost the local manufacturing sector and create better-paying jobs for workers and families in Windsor and Essex County,” MPP Andrew Dowie.

Breakdown of Investments

Bears Performance - Bear’s Performance Inc. is investing $3.7M to purchase new equipment to increase automation in its production processes, aiming to improve operational efficiency, boost productivity, and reduce reliance on outsourcing. This move will expand capacity and enable the company to handle more orders by improving control over quality and time-to-market. The goal is to achieve lights-out operation in certain production cells, streamline tooling changeovers, and enhance employee cross-training. These improvements are supported by $500,000 in funding through the RDP – SWODF and will create 5 new jobs.

Crest Mold Technology Inc. - CMTI is investing $8.7M to expand its operations and adopt equipment, including CNC machines, that will allow it to increase capacity and reduce labour-intensive processes. The project will also enable the company to make larger, more complex molds with the new machines and further develop its conformal cooling technology to overcome injection molding constraints.

This investment will see CMTI bring manufacturing capabilities in-house, reshoring work currently outsourced overseas and creating skilled jobs, increasing their competitiveness in North America. This expansion is supported by $1.3M in funding through the RDP – SWODF and will create 10 new jobs.

The Corporation of the City of Windsor is investing $4.8M to provide infrastructure upgrades and site servicing, which will support the construction of the NextStar Energy Inc. EV Battery Plant and adjacent municipal infrastructure areas. Key activities include demolishing the house at 3455 Banwell Road and consolidating it with surrounding lands, realigning the LaChance municipal drain and removing the existing private rail spur.

Additionally, the project includes upgrading drainage and pavement on EC Row Avenue East, constructing a cul-de-sac, and extending Twin Oaks Drive with new concrete pavement. All necessary permits will be obtained for these activities. This project is supported by $1.5M in funding from the Ontario government through the RDP – SWODF.

Select Tool Inc. - Select Tool Inc. is investing $2.5 million to expand its facilities by 26,000 sq. ft. and add new equipment to enhance operational capacity. The expansion includes the purchase and installation of a 5-Axis machine, CNC lathe, plasma cutter, cranes, material handling, and fabricating equipment to improve productivity. Additionally, the company will expand its manufacturing facility at 3015 North Talbot Road by 12,000 sq. ft. to alleviate congestion at its CNC machining facility at 3065 North Talbot Road. The expansion is supported by $375,000 in funding from the Ontario government through the RDP–SWODF and will create 14 new jobs.