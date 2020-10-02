WINDSOR, ONT. -- A person has died following a two-vehicle crash in Tecumseh.

The OPP and Essex Windsor Emergency Medical Services responded to a two-vehicle collision on Manning Road north of Highway 401 around 3:15 p.m. Friday.

Police say a vehicle turning southbound onto Manning Road from the 401 off ramp was struck by a vehicle travelling northbound on Manning Road.

The single occupant driver of one of the involved vehicles was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries, but has passed away.

Police say the lone occupant driver of the other vehicle involved was treated at the scene for minor injuries.

Manning Road was closed for about 3.5 hours as the OPP’s Technical Collison Investigation completed the investigation.

Police are asking anyone with information regarding this or any other incident is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.catchcrooks.com.