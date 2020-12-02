WINDSOR, ONT. -- Hotel Dieu Grace Healthcare has opted to pause all admissions to its inpatient restorative care programs after a COVID-19 outbreak at the hospital has affected six patients and 17 healthcare workers.

HDGH officals said the deicison was made in consultation with the Windsor Essex County Health Unit. Both Windsor Regional Hospital and Erie Shores Healthcare are aware of this. The pause will include CMC, palliative, hospital officials said.

“We have not been accepting any admissions in our hospital today, except for mental health admissions,” said HDGH CEO Janice Kaffer.

It is unknown when the hospital will be able to resume full operation.

“Our commitment is to evaluate every single day clear units for admission as soon as we can,” Kaffrer said.

The hospital will also be pausing all transfers out to Long Term Care.

“There will be no discharges into longer term care of retirement homes until we are clear how much of the COVID exists across our organization,” Kaffer said.

HDGH will be cohorting all COVID-19 positive patients on the third floor of the Rehabilitation Unit, where the outbreak is.

“We are moving all of our positive COVID patients as they become positive back up to RH 3,” Kaffer said.

The outbreak involves HDGH’s inpatient restorative care program. The hospital’s outpatient programs and mental health programs are unaffected and will be continuing with the following requirements:

Patients/Clients must wear PPE at all times

Patients who require a family member present for their care needs to be met will be allowed one (1), visitor. The expectation is that the visitor attending the visit will adhere to all IPAC standards and follow all instructions given by staff.

It is expected that only a small number of patients (eg. Very frail/elderly, patient with dementia, a person who is non-verbal or severely disabled) require a family member to be present for HDGH staff to provide care in these circumstances.

A news release from the hospital said it continues to be “a safe place for outpatient and mental health visits,” and reminds individuals that services will not look the same. Delays should be expected.

“We understand that the worsening COVID-19 case counts in our community is extremely difficult for everyone but we are particularly concerned for those who are isolated or who are finding it difficult to access support,” the release said.

For those experiencing a mental health crisis, HDGH has recommended the following programs:

Adults and youth aged 16 years or older who cannot safely wait for community mental health and addiction support can access the Mental Health and Addictions Urgent Care Centre at CMHA WECB, 1400 Windsor Ave.

The service is intended for those experiencing a mental health or addiction crisis or who are having an acute and intensive need who are at risk of worsening mental health conditions that may require hospitalization. The hours are Monday, Wednesday, Thursday 11:30 am- 7:30 pm and Tuesday, Friday 8:30 am – 4:30 pm.

The Regional Children’s Centre is an accredited children’s mental health centre working with children, youth, and their families who are experiencing mental health and/or developmental concerns. Single session counselling is available through the Walk-In Counseling Clinic.

This clinic is available without an appointment during the following days and times:

Monday to Thursday, 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. (last check-in at 6:30 p.m.)

Friday 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. (last check-in at 3:00 p.m.)

- With files from CTV Windsor's Angelo Aversa