    Windsor police launch Festive RIDE campaign

    Police in Windsor and Amherstburg conduct RIDE programs on Oct. 30, 2020. (Courtesy Windsor police) Police in Windsor and Amherstburg conduct RIDE programs on Oct. 30, 2020. (Courtesy Windsor police)
    Windsor police officers are joining other services across Ontario by launching the Festive RIDE Campaign.

    WPS announced the official kick off on Friday.

    The program is an annual province-wide enforcement and awareness initiative aimed at taking impaired drivers off the road.

    Police say from now until Jan. 1, you can expect to see an increased police presence throughout Windsor and Amherstburg as they work to keep the streets safe during the busy holiday season.

    OPP and Chatham-Kent police also launched their Festive RIDE programs this week.

