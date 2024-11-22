Willistead Manor annual holiday tours return

Windsor residents and visitors can get into the holiday spirit at Willistead Manor.

Thee City of Windsor is once again offering tours of the mansion while it’s all decked out in its holiday finest.

From the main floor Great Hall — with its portraits of Edward Chandler Walker, Mary Walker, Hiram Walker, and James Harrington Walker — to Mrs. Walker’s private dressing chamber on the second floor, each room boasts a unique colour theme and aesthetic, courtesy of the Friends of Willistead and their team of 75 volunteers.

“We’ve fluffed the trees, strung the lights and many massive wreaths, put the finishing touches on each space, and now we’re ready to showcase the manor in all its holiday glory. Some of this year’s unique room themes include ‘Classic Christmas’ in the Great Hall, ‘Festive Elegance’ in the Dining Room, ‘Candy Cane Lane’ in the Butler’s Pantry, ‘Pretty in Pink’ for Mrs. Walker’s Withdrawing Room, and ‘Nutcracker Magic’ in the Billiard Room.” said Connie Pitman, president of The Friends of Willistead.

As part of the holiday tours, guests will also have access to the permanent Coach House Historical Exhibition that shares and celebrates the history of Edward and Mary Walker, Hiram Walker, the Walker family businesses and community impacts, the formation of Walkerville, the construction and uses of Willistead Manor.

The exhibition was researched, designed and installed by HCA Mindbox, and supported by The Charleigh Charitable Trust, the Walker descendants, Willistead Manor Inc., the Friends of Willistead, and the City of Windsor.

2024 Holiday Tour Dates and Times:

• Sundays – December 1, 8, 15, 22 and 29, 2024, from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

• Wednesdays – December 4, 11 and 18, 2024, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

• Silver Bells bell ringers perform Sunday, December 15, 2024.

• Windsor Community Choir performs on Sundays, December 1 and 22, 2024.

• Reservations are not required. Purchase tickets at the Coach House upon arrival.

• To guarantee a complete tour, final tours begin at 3:30 p.m. on Sundays and at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesdays.

Tour Ticket Prices:

• $6.50 – adults

• $5.50 – students and seniors

• $3.00 – children 12 and under