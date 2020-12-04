WINDSOR, ONT. -- The number of patients and staff members who have tested positive for COVID-19 in the outbreak at Hotel-Dieu Grace Healthcare has increased to 31.

As of Friday, 11 patients and 20 healthcare workers have tested positive for the virus linked with the outbreak.

Hotel-Dieu Grace Healthcare continues to pause all admissions to our inpatient Restorative Care programs. Hospital officials say this decision is assessed every 24 hours. All other restrictions implemented continue to be in place.

“We recognize the impact that this situation has on our hospital system,” said a statement from HDGH. “We continue to work very closely with the Windsor Essex-County Health Unit and are keeping our acute care partners updated daily. We remain committed to resolving the outbreak as quickly as is safe to do so.”

There are 21 COVID-19 outbreaks across Windsor-Essex.