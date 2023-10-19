The Windsor Parade Corporation and Heritage Village released details Thursday about a new unique holiday event.

This new family friendly experiential event will open on Nov. 17 and run until Dec. 23 from 4-9 p.m. on weekends at the Heritage Village at 6155 Arner Townline in Kingsville.

Admission for 2023 will be Good Will donations. Each weekend will feature different characters, a Christmas marketplace, special visits with Santa and Mrs. Claus and much more.

Heritage Village provides a unique venue with buildings dating back to the 1800’s to host this amazing experience. Executive director Maggie Durocher of the Windsor Parade Corporation says she is thrilled to have the opportunity to have the opportunity to work with the Canadian Transportation Museum and Heritage Village Staff and Board of Directors to host this event.

The event is supported by the Government of Canada’s Community Services Recovery Fund, and the Ontario Ministry of Tourism Experience Ontario Fund.