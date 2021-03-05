Advertisement
HBPO and Unifor Local 444 reach tentative agreement
The line at the Windsor Assembly Plant making the Chrysler Pacifica in Windsor, Ont., on Friday, May 6, 2016. (Rich Garton / CTV Windsor)
WINDSOR, ONT. -- HBPO Canada Inc., the last of the ‘Feeder Four’ parts suppliers, and Unifor Local 444 have reached a tentative deal.
The union announced the agreement on social media Friday.
After giving Unifor Local 444 a clear strike mandate if necessary, tentative deals were able to be reached with each of the ‘Feeder Four’ plants: ZF/TRW, Avancez, Dakkota and HBPO.
ZF/TRW was the first to reach a deal which was ratified last weekend.
Unifor and Avancez also reached a tentative deal late Monday afternoon.
Virtual ratification will be held this Saturday, Avancez at 9 a.m., Dakkota at 10:30 a.m. and HBPO at 12:30 p.m.
The companies supply parts for Stellantis, formerly FCA, at the Windsor Assembly Plant.