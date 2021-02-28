WINDSOR, ONT. -- A new deal has been reached for the employees of one of the Feeder Four parts suppliers in Windsor-Essex.

A Unifor Local 444 social media post says ZF/TRW members voted 78.1 per cent in favour of a new deal.

President Dave Cassidy told AM800 News the deal will see performance and Christmas bonuses that work out to a 7.3 per cent increase over the three-year contract.

It will also offer workplace improvements that he said will be the standard for upcoming deals with the rest of the Feeder Four.

"There was a lot of workplace issues on the non-monetary side that the committee needed some adjustment with and we were able to achieve that, but there are zero concessions in there," he told AM800.

Workers at Avancez, Dakkota, HBPO and ZF/TRW voted 99 per cent in favour of strike action Tuesday if a deal wasn’t reached with the parts suppliers.

The companies supply parts for Stellantis, formerly FCA, at the Windsor Assembly Plant.

Unifor Local 444 said a “the pattern is officially set” for upcoming talks.