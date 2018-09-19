

Windsor police arrested three men after seizing crack cocaine, crystal methamphetamine and brass knuckles.

Members of the Windsor Police Service Drugs and Guns (DIGS) Unit were active in a drug trafficking investigation on Tuesday.

Officers applied for and were granted judicial permission to search a target residence located in the 0-99 block of Ellis Street East.

At about 4:45 p.m., officers attended the residence and executed the search warrant.

While at the residence officers arrested three men without incident.

Items seized included:

-74.6 grams of suspected crack cocaine

-1.0 grams of suspected crystal methamphetamine

-brass knuckles -Prohibited in Canada

-push-dagger (a short-bladed "T" handle knife) -Prohibited in Canada

-digital scale

-cellular phones

-a quantity of Canadian currency

Kyle Royse, 28, from Windsor, is charged with possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking - suspected crack cocaine, possession of a controlled substance - suspected crystal methamphetamine and breach of recognizance.

Steven Folkes, 31, from Brampton, is charged with possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking - suspected crack cocaine.

John Rees, 35, from Nackawic, New Brunswick, is charged with possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking - suspected crack cocaine, possession of a prohibited weapon X2 and breach undertaking.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700 ext. 4361, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.