Advertisement
Dakkota and Unifor Local 444 reach tentative deal
The line at the Windsor Assembly Plant making the Chrysler Pacifica in Windsor, Ont., on Friday, May 6, 2016. (Rich Garton / CTV Windsor)
Share:
WINDSOR, ONT. -- Unifor Local 444 and Dakkota Integrated Systems have reached a tentative deal.
The union announced the agreement on social media on Wednesday.
Virtual ratification and vote will be held Saturday starting at 10:30 a.m., according to the post. Details of the deal have not been released.
Three of the “feeder four" plants have now reached agreements.
The first on was ZF/TRW and it was ratified last weekend.
Unifor and Avancez reached a tentative deal late Monday afternoon. Their vote is Saturday at 9 a.m.
The union is now changing the focus to the final “feeder four” company without a deal - HBPO Canada Inc.
The companies supply parts for Stellantis, formerly FCA, at the Windsor Assembly Plant.