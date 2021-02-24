Advertisement
Feeder Four parts suppliers vote in favour of strike action
Published Wednesday, February 24, 2021 8:50AM EST Last Updated Wednesday, February 24, 2021 11:01AM EST
The line at the Windsor Assembly Plant making the Chrysler Pacifica in Windsor, Ont., on Friday, May 6, 2016. (Rich Garton / CTV Windsor)
WINDSOR, ONT. -- Feeder Four parts suppliers employees gave Unifor Local 444 a clear strike mandate if necessary, according to a post on social media.
Unifor Local 444 said the members voted in a strike mandate on Tuesday, if a deal isn’t reached.
Workers at Avancez, Dakkota, HBPO and ZF/TRW voted 99 per cent in favour of strike action.
“Our resolve to see this fight through to the end is necessary,” said Local 444 president David Cassidy on Facebook. “Showing these companies our committed belief in a secure futures sends a clear message that we are *Not To BE PROVOKED!”