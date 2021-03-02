Advertisement
Tentative agreement reached for second 'Feeder Four' plant
CTVNewsWindsor.ca Published Tuesday, March 2, 2021 3:53PM EST
The line at the Windsor Assembly Plant making the Chrysler Pacifica in Windsor, Ont., on Friday, May 6, 2016. (Rich Garton / CTV Windsor)
Share:
WINDSOR, ONT. -- Workers at Avancez have a tentative deal.
Unifor Local 444 says a ratification vote will take place virtually at 9 a.m. this coming Saturday.
This is the second tentative deal to be reached with one of the four feeder plants for the Windsor Assembly Plant.
Workers at ZF/TRW ratified a new three-year contract last weekend.
Contract negotiations will now shift to the remaining two feeder plants Dakkota and HBPO.