WINDSOR - Issues surrounding species at-risk/road mortality was the topic of discussion as at the Malden Park Visitor Centre.

Close to 50 people were at the Green Speaker Series on Wednesday night, hosted by the Windsor Essex Environment Committee.

Various local and regional experts spoke on the issues involving species at risk and wildlife mortality, due to traffic within the Ojibway Prairie Complex.

Discussions included current measures taken to protect species at risk, as well as eco passage examples and other options to decrease road mortality like barrier fencing and traffic calming measures.

Committee member Kieran Mckenzie says eco-passages are expected to be discussed during 2020 city budget deliberations.

He feels the discussion will help to 'inform the process', moving forward.