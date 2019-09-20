

CTV Windsor





A recommendation for an animals only eco-bridge is going to Windsor city council.

At Wednesday's meeting of the Environment, Transportation and Public Safety Standing Committee, members approved recommendations of the Windsor-Essex County Environment Committee.

They call for an eco-passage for animals spanning the Ojibway Parkway.

The Windsor Detroit Bridge Authority announced it would provide seed money totalling $1.5 million for such a project as part of its community benefits program.

The recommendation to council also calls on the city to provide the balance of the funding required to complete the structure.

"The question before council is going to be whether or not if the investment is going to be made this year or whether it's made in future years," says Ward 2 councillor Fabio Costante.

The bridge would connect the Black Oak Heritage Forest with the Ojibway Prairie Complex.

The issue will now be discussed at an upcoming council meeting.

If council supports the report, the issue will be included in 2020 capital budget deliberations.