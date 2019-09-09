Foreign affairs minister Chrystia Freeland had a whirlwind visit to Windsor on Monday.

She says Nemak Canada has turned its back on Canadian workers she's urging them to re-negotiate with the union.

Along with meeting with Unifor locals 200 and 444, Freeland was at the Liuna Training Centre to bring some money.

Liuna Local 625 will be getting $213,000 to help train 990 apprentices in heavy construction.

“Everyone who graduates from this program will have a great job waiting for them, if they want it and that is a tremendous thing for them, their children, and their families,” says Freeland.

The money will be spent primarily on buying new, piece of heavy equipment to train the students.

“Everything from bobcat excavators to scissor lifts,” says apprentice Priscilla Laporte.”I’ve learned how to build forms for walls, and pour concrete into them, most importantly I have learned how to do these all, not only skillfully, but safely. The training instructors here are committed to the students in a way that is immeasurable.”