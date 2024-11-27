Warning: phone scammers posing as Windsor police

If you get a call that looks like it's from Windsor police, it might not be.

Windsor police are warning the public about phone scammers who are posing as officers in hopes of obtaining money and personal information.

Police say here’s what you need to know:

Scammers are using caller ID spoofing to pretend their call is coming from Windsor Police.

Scammers tell victims that they face some sort of penalty, and that an arrest warrant will be issued in their name unless they transfer large sums of money.

They may attempt to intimidate or pressure victims into sending money or providing sensitive information.

How to respond:

Stay calm. Don’t fall prey to fear tactics or intimidation.

Verify the caller. Hang up and contact the Windsor Police non-emergency line (519-258-6111) to verify the caller’s authenticity.

Report the call. If you suspect a scam, report it to the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre at 1-888-495-8501.

Police say you should never send money or share personal information over the phone. Police will never demand payment or sensitive details in this way.