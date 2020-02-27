WINDSOR, ONT. -- A cheque for the amount of $23,131.59 was presented to The Bridge Leamington Youth Resource Centre this afternoon.

Individuals from BMO Nesbitt Burns raised money by hosting their annual Thanksgiving Tailgate at Detroit's Eastern Market.

"We feel a tremendous sense of pride and community to bring 200+ people together on one day to fundraise for such a great cause. Our fundraising efforts have always been directed to help children and youth of the Windsor/Essex community. We feel fortunate to support The Bridge Leamington Youth Resource Centre in their mission to help bridge the gap between youth and the resources they need to excel. It is our intention to continue to support The Bridge through The Ryan Friesen Annual Thanksgiving Tailgate and we thank all of the attendees and supporters who contributed this year."

The Bridge helps youth between the ages of 14-24 with basic needs like a hot meal, shower, laundry and other various programs.