WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Robbery being investigated in Chatham

    Police are looking to identify the person seen in this photo. Nov. 27, 2024. (Source: Chatham-Kent police) Police are looking to identify the person seen in this photo. Nov. 27, 2024. (Source: Chatham-Kent police)
    Police are hoping the public can help identify a person seen in a surveillance image.

    Around 3:38 a.m., police were called for a report of a robbery at a business on Grand Avenue west in Chatham.

    No other details have been provided.

    If you can identify the person in the photo or have any informaiton about the incident, you're asked to contact police at 519-352-1234. You can also provide information anonymously by submitting a tip through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

