Alleged impaired driver charged after crash

Essex County OPP officers charged a man with impaired driving after a collision in Lakeshore.

Members of Lakeshore OPP were dispatched to Elmstead Road for a report of a single-vehicle crash at 11:44 p.m. on Tuesday.

The driver was placed under arrest and transported to a local detachment.

As a result, a 35-year-old of Lakeshore man, has been charged under the Criminal Code with:

Operation while impaired - alcohol and drugs

Operation while impaired - blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

The accused has been released from police custody and is scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice to speak to the charges on December 13, 2024.

There were no injuries reported.

Essex County OPP wants to remind the public that if you see anything suspicious or suspect an impaired driver you should contact the Ontario Provincial Police or your nearest police authority immediately.

The OPP can be reached anywhere in the Province of Ontario at 1-888-310-1122. If you wish to remain anonymous you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) where you may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $2000.