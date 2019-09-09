Nemak officials say they are open to dialog regarding the collective agreement, but the union disagrees.

The company said in a statement on Monday, it is prepared to extend the time limits already expired, until further notice.

“In the event the union elects to meet and a resolution is not obtained, a referral to arbitration would be the appropriate and lawful next step,” said the statement. “Nemak remains available and accessible to meet.”

Unifor Local 200 president John D’Agnolo says Nemak did not reach out about a discussion before issuing the statement.

“The only talks they’ve come to us about is ‘we’re closing the plant’ period,” says D’Agnolo. “They have not come to us about have a sit down, have a good discussion on anything. So I don’t know where that’s coming from. That letter is absurd.”

Workers at the barricade line say they got an email directly from the company Monday, telling them to go back to work and saying they’re disappointed Unifor has taken this stand.

Nemak also said it is the company’s firm position that it has followed the terms of the full plant closure notice language (the closure provisions) and the customer volume dependent product commitments in the current collective agreement.

Unifor started the protest on Sept. 2 in response to Nemak's decision to close the plant in June 2020, putting 270 employees out of work, as the company moves the work to Mexico.

A Windsor judge has since ordered Unifor workers to remove the barricades at the Nemak plant – calling it an unlawful strike --but the union and the workers are defying the order.

The union wants the company to honour the current collective agreement that doesn't expire until 2022.

The Mexican-owned aluminum casting plant builds engine blocks for General Motors.