LaSalle approves $200-million commercial development

The Town of LaSalle has approved a $200-million commercial development, labelled by some as the largest build of its kind in the municipality’s history.

Located at the corner of Sandwich West Parkway and Heritage Drive, the overhaul will create about 145,000 square feet of commercial space, according to a town report.

Scott D’Amore, the President of the D’Amore Group and a representative of the LaSalle Heritage Group, which is behind the development known as The Shoppes at Heritage, said the opportunity to add another commercial district has long alluded LaSalle.

“I think when people look and see they can come down and come right off the highway or right across the bridge, they can stay in a hotel, they can shop, they can go to restaurants, they can do the retail across the street,” D’amore said of plans for the site.

On Tuesday night, D’Amore approached LaSalle Council to remove the holding symbol on the property, which effectively provided a green light to proceed.

He told council many of the 10 planned buildings already have determined tenants, and they are in talks to host a “power brand hotel” on the property.

The land was first purchased by D’amore’s father about 50 years ago, with the hope of creating commercial space.

“You know, the economic impact of this type of development can't be understated when you look at this development alone,” D’amore said. “Just what we're bringing in phase one of this development, not even including phase two, it's going to be $65 million in direct commerce just on this property.”

The first phase will feature the majority of the commercial properties, including a grocery store, and phase two will see the introduction of a new hotel.

The proposal was met with optimism and excitement by members of council, including LaSalle Mayor Crystal Meloche.

“This is huge for LaSalle. This is one of the biggest commercial developments we'll see in the Town of LaSalle,” Meloche told CTV News following Tuesday’s council meeting.

It’s expected the development will create between 400 to 500 jobs for the region.

In addition to the economic spinoff, Meloche said the development will also help support the town’s tax base.

“The town also doesn't have a large commercial base, so this is giving us more commercial, which is a different type of tax bracket,” she explained. “So, it offsets the taxes that the residential homeowners have to pay when you can get more commercial businesses in the town. It really is a win-win for our community.”

Construction of the development is expected to begin in the new year, with some of the first buildings scheduled to be completed by the end of 2025.