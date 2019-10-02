The Essex Region Conservation Authority has extended their flood watch again.

Water levels in Lake Erie, Lake St. Clair and the Detroit River continue to be high.

Should weather forecasts predict sustained winds above 30-40 kilometres per hour for a duration of five hours or more, affected areas along the shoreline will be susceptible to nearshore erosion, splashing and spray, with an elevated risk of flooding.

Shoreline structures exposed to direct wave attack may be susceptible to damage.

There is a possibility for flooding in all low lying shoreline areas, as strong winds can push the water ashore.

ERCA has extended the watch until Oct. 15.