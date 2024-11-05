New business welcomed by vandalism on Erie Street

Tom Lucier isn’t new to vandalism, but wasn’t expecting to get hit before his new place on Erie Street East opens.

“I think broken glass is not supposed to be part of doing business,” said Lucier, who is joining forces with Craft Heads Brewery and opening a new hangout on Erie Street, near Howard Avenue.

Broken glass has been a recurring annoyance for Lucier at Phog on University Avenue. The latest incident took place a week ago on Erie.

“There's haters out there. It seems very targeted, and that's okay. And, you know, at least we're evoking some emotion from somebody,” Lucier said.

Craft Heads shared security video on their Facebook page Monday showing what looks like a man walking up and throwing a couple of bricks through the glass doors. He leaves, only to return and enter the building.

This is not an isolated incident. A few days before, another window was broken at the new place and, on the other side of the building, a window shattered at a dentist office. The owner of a bakery two doors down said the windows on his doors were smashed as well. He was upset, but said his only option is to shrug it off and push forward.

“You're always shocked when people do that to not just any business, but especially small businesses. The small business owners have been through a lot over the last few years,” said Adriano Ciotoli, owner of Windsor Eats across the alley where small issues do arise. “Vandalism on those levels was shocking to see and that's not really indicative of what the neighborhood is.”

Mike Vonella, a member of the Erie Street BIA, agrees, “Because of these incidents, we've reached out to the officers and the community partners at the police department that help service our area and keep it safe to keep more eyeballs on that area.”

Meanwhile, Craft Heads and Phog hope to open before year's end. Lucier said he and his partners shared the post on social media to remind people the effect vandalism has on small businesses.

“It's a positive plea to let people know small businesses need your help. In particular, we need it right now,” said Lucier.