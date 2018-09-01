Crews extinguish fire at Olde Walkerville Theatre
Fire at Olde Walkerville Theatre on Sept. 1, 2018. (Gord Bacon/AM800)
CTV Windsor
Published Saturday, September 1, 2018 4:43PM EDT
Damage is pegged at $15,000 following a fire Saturday afternoon at the Olde Walkerville Theatre.
Neighbours noticed smoke coming from the building around 3:30 p.m. and called Windsor Fire.
The blaze was quickly put out.
No one was injured.
There is no cause at this time, but officials do not believe it is suspicious in nature.
The investigation continues.