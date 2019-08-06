

CTV Windsor





The temporary 30 metre ban for boaters along the Detroit River shoreline has been extended for another month.

Windsor Port Authority Harbour Master Peter Berry says the ban will continue for another 30 days because the water levels remain high and overland flooding continues to be a risk.

The Port Authority, along with the City of Windsor, implemented the ban in July in an effort to lessen the damage caused by waves due to the historic high water levels.

"What we're seeing is the water levels themselves have receded very little and we're still having the issues of water in people's homes, water through the streets so we'll continue to traffic safety zone for another 30 days," Peter Berry of the Windsor Port Authority told AM800 News.

He says so far the ban has been very successful, with nearly all boaters are complying with rules being enforced by the Windsor Police Marine Unit. The ban means no motorized watercraft can be close to the shoreline unless they're docking.

"When we explain to them why, the majority are very receptive and immediately comply," says Berry. "We do have a small group of vessels that decide no I don't want to comply, this is not fair and again they are the ones who might in the future face actually going to court with us on this issue."

Berry also warns the education period is over and authorities have handed out approximately 30 warnings to individuals.

Boaters who fail to comply could be fined a maximum of $5,000, while corporations such as tour boats could face even larger fines of up to $50,000.

-With files from AM800's Rob Hindi and Kristylee Varley