Shooting in south Windsor leads to attempted murder charge

    Police launched a search for the suspect and found his vehicle fully engulfed in flames in the 6000 block of Baseline Road in Windsor, Ont., on Monday, Nov. 4, 2024. (Source: Unofficial: On Location/Facebook) Police launched a search for the suspect and found his vehicle fully engulfed in flames in the 6000 block of Baseline Road in Windsor, Ont., on Monday, Nov. 4, 2024. (Source: Unofficial: On Location/Facebook)
    Windsor police say a 50-year-old man is facing 16 charges, including attempted murder, after a shooting in south Windsor.

    Officers responded to a report of a man with a gun at a home in the 100 block of Marlin Avenue after 4:30 p.m. on Sunday.

    Officers say they could see extensive damage to a house as well as several vehicles.

    Police say they learned through investigation that a man had driven a van to the property and intentionally rammed into multiple vehicles.

    He then allegedly fired several shots at the residence before fleeing the scene.

    Officers say a female occupant who was present at time did not sustain any physical injuries.

    Police launched a search for the suspect and found his vehicle fully engulfed in flames in the 6000 block of Baseline Road. On Monday, police posted on social media that the road was closed.Police launched a search for the suspect and found his vehicle fully engulfed in flames in the 6000 block of Baseline Road in Windsor, Ont., on Monday, Nov. 4, 2024. (Source: Unofficial: On Location/Facebook)

    The suspect was apprehended nearby following a brief foot pursuit.

    Bernard Joseph Grant has been charged with the following:

    • Attempted murder
    • Assault
    • Discharging a firearm with intent to cause harm
    • Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose
    • Pointing a firearm
    • Possessing a firearm without a license
    • Occupying a vehicle with a firearm
    • Uttering threats
    • Mischief under $5,000
    • Break-and-enter
    • Resisting arrest
    • Dangerous operation of a motor vehicle (x 2)
    • Leaving the scene of an accident (x 2)
    • Contravention of firearms act regulations

    The Windsor Police Major Crimes Unit continues to investigate this incident. Anyone with information or video footage is urged to contact the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830. Anonymous tips can also be provided through Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.

    If you or someone you know has been affected by this incident and is in need of support, please contact Victim Services Windsor Essex County at 519-723-2711 or the Victim Assistance Unit at Windsor Police at 519-255-6700, ext. 4879.

