WINDSOR, ONT. -- Easter Seals Ontario has chosen Windsor as the host site for the organization’s centennial anniversary event.

After having raised $107,600 to help support children and youth with physical disabilities at this year’s telethon, Easter Seals announced Monday Windsor will be hosting the anniversary event on Nov. 28, 2022.

“We are absolutely thrilled to celebrate this commemorative event at the birthplace of our organization,” says Kevin Collins, president and CEO of Easter Seals Ontario. “Bringing the event to Windsor in 2022 will be an exceptional way to celebrate our roots, created by seven Rotary Clubs who came together to form the organization 98 years ago today.”

Windsorite and Easter Seals’ development officer Jeremy Renaud will be leading the Easter Seals’ centennial team and will be managing the 2022 activations in other communities leading to Windsor.

“When I joined the Easter Seals earlier this year, I already had the centennial in my mind and started planning ahead,” says Renaud. “I am thrilled to represent Easter Seals in our community and now have the opportunity to work with many staff throughout our organization to bring this event to fruition in 2022.”

Easter Seals Ontario has helped young people with physical disabilities within the Windsor-Essex community and across the province for 98 years. The organization’s roots emergency from Rotary locally who organized the founding location, the Ontario Society for Crippled Children on Nov. 28, 1922.

This year the organization held its 38th annual Easter Seals Ontario (Windsor-Esses) telethon. The telethon raised $105, 290, but since the conclusion of the event on Nov. 7, the regional team carried on with its fall campaign and raised more than $107,600 in total.

“Despite the pandemic, this community has been absolutely fabulous in showcasing its support of our organization and initiatives,” says Easter Seals’ senior manager, Susan Smith. “Though the Telethon event concluded, our team, local VIPs and community partners powered forward to help Easter Seals’ kids through a very challenging time. We are extremely grateful!”