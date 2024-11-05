WINDSOR
    • One suspect arrested, one sought after Pelissier Street stabbing

    Windsor police investigate on Pelissier Street in Windsor, Ont., on Monday, Nov. 4, 2024. (Source: Austin Kerr) Windsor police investigate on Pelissier Street in Windsor, Ont., on Monday, Nov. 4, 2024. (Source: Austin Kerr)
    Windsor police officers have arrested one suspect and are searching for a second suspect related to a stabbing downtown that caused life-threatening injuries.

    Officers responded to a report of an assault in progress near the intersection of Pelissier Street and Erie Street West shortly after 10:30 p.m. on Monday.

    Police say they found a 38-year-old man who had sustained injuries consistent with a stabbing. The victim was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

    Through investigation, officers learned that a verbal argument ensued between the victim and two other men. Police say after exchanging words, the confrontation escalated into a physical altercation when the two suspects stabbed the victim multiple times with a knife and struck him with a metal pole.

    Officers located and arrested one suspect, who will face charges of assault with a weapon and weapons dangerous.

    Police continue to search for a second suspect, who is wanted on charges of aggravated assault, assault with a weapon, and weapons dangerous.

    Anyone with information should call the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830. They can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.

