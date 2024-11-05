High stakes in Michigan as voters cast their ballots

As Americans cast ballots for the country’s next president, Michigan once again emerged as a crucial battleground in a highly competitive race.

Just across the border from Windsor, Michigan residents turned out in large numbers, with many feeling the weight of what this election could mean for their state — and the nation.

Among the voters at a Royal Oak polling station, Michigan resident Jordan Daniel expressed relief after casting her ballot.

“I could have voted early,” she said. “But it just feels good to come out on Election Day.”

According to Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, more than 1.2 million Michiganders opted to vote early.

Daniel suspects issues like women’s rights and immigration are driving her neighbours to the polls.

“This election is important for everyone,” she added.

Both campaigns made a final push in Michigan, with Democratic Vice-Presidential Candidate Tim Walz and Republican nominee Donald Trump rallying voters late into Monday night.

The state’s importance was not lost on voters, with some arriving at polling locations before sunrise to cast their ballots before work.

“This election right here is a tipping point,” one Detroit voter said. “Whether it's going to be positive or negative. This is very crucial.”

The day was not without its challenges.

In Detroit, police responded to a reported threat targeting a polling center on West 7 Mile Road.

According to officials, a phone call on Monday warned of a potential shooting at the site.

Detroit Police Department (DPD) is investigating, working with other law enforcement agencies to trace the threat and identify those involved.

“Ensuring the safety of voters and poll workers remains our highest priority,” DPD said in a statement. “We’re committed to a secure and peaceful election process.”

Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson also sought to reassure voters, emphasizing that security measures were in place at polling locations.

“We know anxieties are running high,” she said in a press conference Monday. “We want everyone to know you’ll be safe when you come to vote.”

Benson expects unofficial counts could be available by midday Wednesday.

For now, Michiganders are left to wait.

“I just hope that whatever happens today, everyone can be okay with it,” Royal Oak resident Patrick Ratliff shared. “We’ve got people on both sides in my family, but we need to keep moving forward as a family and as a country.”