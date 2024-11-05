WINDSOR
Windsor

    • TWEPI holiday gift guide unveiled – support local themed

    

    It’s here! The Tourism Windsor-Essex Pelee Island (TWEPI) 2024 Holiday Gift Guide is now available.

    So, if you’re already thinking about Christmas shopping – the 32-page catalogue could help you find that perfect gift for family and friends.

    This year, the hashtag #SupportLocal is the primary theme. The guide features numerous businesses (especially local entrepreneurs), goods and services that may fit the bill.

    There are contests and prizes to be won, and of course some great items and ideas for gifts for all ages.

    An online catalogue is available as well.

    In addition, at this time of the year, you may be planning some time off to take in some of the local Christmas holidays events, festivals, and regional tourism attractions.

    TWEPI has put together a comprehensive planner as well.

     The Tourism Windsor-Essex Pelee Island (TWEPI) 2024 Holiday Gift Guide is now available. (Source: TWEPI)

