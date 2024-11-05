TWEPI holiday gift guide unveiled – support local themed
It’s here! The Tourism Windsor-Essex Pelee Island (TWEPI) 2024 Holiday Gift Guide is now available.
So, if you’re already thinking about Christmas shopping – the 32-page catalogue could help you find that perfect gift for family and friends.
This year, the hashtag #SupportLocal is the primary theme. The guide features numerous businesses (especially local entrepreneurs), goods and services that may fit the bill.
There are contests and prizes to be won, and of course some great items and ideas for gifts for all ages.
An online catalogue is available as well.
In addition, at this time of the year, you may be planning some time off to take in some of the local Christmas holidays events, festivals, and regional tourism attractions.
TWEPI has put together a comprehensive planner as well.
Live U.S. election results: Canadian perspectives and analysis
CTVNews.ca is featuring live U.S. election results on an interactive map and a live blog that will be updated throughout the evening starting at 5 p.m. ET by CTV News journalists and Washington political analyst Eric Ham.
A sharply divided America decides between Trump and Harris
A divided America weighed a stark choice for the nation's future Tuesday as a presidential campaign marked by upheaval and rancor approached its finale.
These swing states will likely decide the U.S. presidential election
These swing states will most likely determine the path to the presidency, with candidates needing to win some combination of votes to get them across the 270 mark to secure a majority.
An hour-by-hour guide to election night poll closings
This is a guide to poll closing times and includes notable down ballot races – both competitive and not.
Abortion is on the ballot in nine states and motivating voters across the U.S.
Voters in nine states are deciding whether their state constitutions should guarantee a right to abortion, weighing ballot measures that are expected to spur turnout for a range of crucial races.
How exit polls work and what they will tell us on election night
Exit polls are a set of surveys that ask voters whom they voted for, as well as additional questions about their political opinions, the factors they considered in the election and their own backgrounds more broadly.
Trump campaign denies and revokes journalists' election night credentials after critical coverage
Journalists from multiple news organizations have been denied credentials to former U.S. President Donald Trump’s election night watch event in West Palm Beach, Florida, in retaliation for their coverage of Trump’s campaign.
Trump snaps at reporter when asked about abortion: 'Stop talking about that'
Donald Trump is refusing to say how he voted on Florida's abortion measure -- and getting testy about it.
Canada 'deeply concerned' after alleged Russian sabotage plot
The Canadian government says it has raised concerns directly with Russian officials after media reports this week revealed an alleged Russian sabotage operation. The alleged plot included plans to send parcels packed with incendiary devices aboard aircraft destined for Canada and the United States.
Erick Buhr fired lawyer, requested mistrial before being convicted of grandmother’s death
Erick Buhr fired his lawyer and unsuccessfully requested a mistrial, a week before a jury convicted him of second-degree murder in the death of his grandmother, Viola Erb.
Cambridge, Ont. mother who killed daughter not ready for release: report
A Cambridge woman who killed her daughter in 2020 will stay in a mental health hospital after a review board decided she is still a significant threat to the public.
Butter thefts rising, police think it's not just a local issue
An unusual kind of crime is hitting grocery stores in Guelph and Brantford, as large quantities of butter are stolen off shelves.
'No reason to debate, Uber is already here': St. Thomas council to consider allowing ridesharing services
Malachi Male is ready for the city of St. Thomas to amend their taxi by-law to include rideshare services.
All flags may fly in Strathroy-Caradoc
Strathroy-Caradoc council will not implement a flag ban on municipal properties.
Serious injuries reported in late-night crash in Ingersoll
Oxford County police are investigating after a crash late Monday night involving a tanker truck and a passenger vehicle caused injuries in Zorra Township.
Former friend claims Ont. woman accused of posing as a nurse for 4 years stole her identity
The former friend of a woman accused of falsifying documents to pose as a nurse in Simcoe County for four years claims the accused stole her identity.
Pedestrian killed in train collision in Oro-Medonte
Provincial police are investigating the death of one person following an incident involving a Canadian Pacific Kansas City train in Oro-Medonte.
13 shots fired at Cookstown home, investigation underway
Police are investigating after the home of a family of four was shot 13 times early Tuesday morning in a Cookstown neighbourhood.
Northern Ont. man, 18, charged with attempted murder in attack on ex-girlfriend
An 18-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder in the Temiskaming Shores area of northern Ontario following an attack on a 16-year-old female, police say.
Another crash involving truck, horse and buggy in northern Ontario
A horse and buggy were hit by an 'inattentive' pickup truck driver on Highway 17 last week resulting in the driver being injured and horse having to be put down, police say.
Located on the U.S. border, Sault Ste. Marie watches closely as America votes
As Americans decide the future of their country Tuesday, the presidential election is a major event for Canadians, too. That's especially the case for border cities like Sault Ste. Marie, where residents are especially tuned in.
Judge agrees $510M legal bill for Robinson Huron Treaty case should be reviewed
A judge has ruled that a $510 million legal bill in the landmark $10 billion Robinson Huron Treaty settlement should be reviewed.
Sault police charge man with child porn offences
A 44-year-old man from Goulais River has been charged with several child pornography and related offences.
Three single-family homes damaged by overnight fire in Orleans
Ottawa firefighters were called in the early hours of the morning to a fire that caused serious damage to three single-family homes in Orléans.
Doug Ford announces money for cops, asylum seekers in Ottawa; no new transit funds
Ontario Premier Doug Ford announced millions of dollars in funding for Ottawa during a visit to the capital on Tuesday, but it was not the transit funding the mayor has been seeking from senior levels of government.
U.S. ELECTION
U.S. ELECTION Where you can watch the U.S. election results in Ottawa
On Tuesday, several pubs and bars across Ottawa will be offering a place to gather and watch the much-anticipated results of the U.S. election that will see either Donald Trump or Kamala Harris be elected president.
All eastbound lanes of Highway 401 in Whitby closed due to collision
Police have closed all eastbound lanes of Highway 401 in Whitby due to a collision.
Suspect seen shooting man during Toronto-area home invasion in new video
Police have released video footage that appears to show a suspect shooting a man who had attempted to intervene in a home invasion in York Region on Monday night.
Mile-End community wants better road safety after child is run over by truck
A child around 10-years-old was severely injured after being struck by a truck in Montreal's Plateau-Mont-Royal borough.
Federation of Quebec Chambers of Commerce anxious ahead of U.S. election
The Federation of Quebec Chambers of Commerce (FCCQ) is biting its nails while waiting for the results to come in for the U.S. election and candidates' takes on protectionism.
Jacques-Cartier Bridge bike path closed indefinitely
The bike path and sidewalk on the west side of the Jacques-Cartier Bridge closed indefinitely, without warning.
Memorial set for Sunday in Winnipeg for judge, senator, TRC chair Murray Sinclair
A public memorial honouring former judge, senator and chair of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission into residential schools, Murray Sinclair, is set to take place in Winnipeg on Sunday.
Snow clearing costs already piling up at Winnipeg City Hall
Finance officials at Winnipeg City Hall are hoping mother nature is kind this winter, as the snow budget is already being pushed over its limit.
Bill 31 to add 2 new ridings to Alberta
A new bill from the ruling United Conservative Party (UCP) will add two new seats to Alberta and change how electoral boundaries are considered.
Assault in Hay Lakes deemed 'road rage' by police
Mounties are searching for a driver who they say, in a fit of road rage, assaulted several people in the village Hay Lakes.
Alberta spending $42M on recruiting health-care workers, expanding services in rural areas
The Alberta government is funding four new community health centres over the next two years to help support rural areas in the province.
Bill 31 to add 2 new ridings to Alberta
A new bill from the ruling United Conservative Party (UCP) will add two new seats to Alberta and change how electoral boundaries are considered.
Friends of Medicare slams Alberta's delays to physician compensation deal
Friends of Medicare says while Tuesday's announcement of financial support for Alberta's rural health initiatives is welcome news, frustration is continuing to mount over the government's perceived lack of action on its promised physician compensation model.
Lethbridge police officer facing assault charge stemming from on-duty altercation
A Lethbridge police officer has been charged in connection with a physical altercation that took place while he was on duty at a holding facility.
Serious crash near Swift Current closes Highway 4: RCMP
Swift Current RCMP are on scene of a serious collision involving two vehicles on Highway 4 – about four kilometres south of the city.
Community hunt on Little Bone helps feed over 200 people
Through an annual community hunt initiative, Little Bone First Nation provided food packages to elders and families in the community, along with their urban members within the southeast region.
Saskatchewan residents brace for potential trade impacts from U.S. election
It’s election day south of the border and even if Saskatoon residents aren’t casting ballots, many are watching the outcome closely and bracing for impact.
B.C. veterans to ride transit for free this Nov. 11
This year on Remembrance Day, veterans past and present will be given the opportunity to travel via public transport for free.
Video shows transport truck toppling over on B.C. highway during windstorm
The wind was a "major factor" in a caught-on-camera crash on the Trans-Canada Highway in B.C. on Monday, according to authorities.
B.C. man charged with the murder of his estranged wife
A man has been charged with second-degree murder after allegedly assaulting his estranged wife, Mounties in B.C.’s Interior say.
Victoria woman sentenced to prison for embezzling $340K from employer
A Victoria woman who admitted to skimming more than $340,000 from her employer has been sentenced to three years in prison.
B.C. veterans to ride transit for free this Nov. 11
This year on Remembrance Day, veterans past and present will be given the opportunity to travel via public transport for free.
Deaths of two people in Cole Harbour the result of intimate partner violence: N.S. RCMP
The RCMP says the suspicious deaths of two people in Cole Harbour, N.S., were the result of intimate partner violence.
N.S. Liberals vow to build six-lane Halifax bridge, PCs promise free shingles vaccine program
Nova Scotia’s top party leaders are talking traffic congestion, seniors’ health and rental disputes as the provincial election campaign continues Tuesday.
Inquest into 2022 death of N.B. girl continues into second day
Seven witnesses testified in the second day of a coroner’s inquest looking into the death of a 13-year-old New Brunswick girl in 2022.
Newfoundland beach blobs are plastic pollution, but source remains unknown: scientist
A Memorial University scientist says the mysterious white blobs washing up on Newfoundland beaches are actually gobs of plastic -- and they need to be cleaned up.
Teachers in Newfoundland and Labrador say violence is on the rise, averaging 22 incidents per school day
School staff are being struck more often, students are fighting more frequently, and police are increasingly being called to school grounds, according to data compiled and released this week by the Newfoundland and Labrador Teachers' Association.
Newfoundland and Labrador cautioned about growing debt as province touts success
Newfoundland and Labrador's auditor general has issued a warning about the province's financial position as the government announced it would finish the 2024-25 fiscal year with a higher-than-expected deficit.